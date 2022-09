HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night north of Hill City.

The Highway Patrol says that a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.

The 72-year-old driver, from Zumbrota, Minnesota, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.