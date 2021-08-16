71-year-old man arrested for peeking into girl’s bedroom window has long criminal history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender with a long criminal history is back in jail, accused of peeking into a girl’s bedroom window.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood, a 10-year-old girl told her mom there was a man outside her window.

“He was looking into the girl’s bedroom and was touching himself,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The girl’s mother called police and followed the man until officers arrived.

“He was arrested for indecent exposure with previous felony convictions,” Clemens said.

The man turned out to be Kenneth Stark. His previous convictions include sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Nebraska in 1992.

Six years later, (1998), Mitchell police arrested him for watching children and violating parole.

“He was wearing gym trunks and inside of his car were the rest of his clothes. That type of thing. It led us to believe there was something suspicious going on,” said Denny Kaemingk, former Mitchell Police Captain, said in 1998.

Over the years, authorities have arrested Stark in Vermillion, Sioux City and at least four other states.

In 2007, he moved to Yankton and police sent an email warning people about his past crimes.

“I don’t care if it’s fair to him. It’s fair to the community we live in. I’m not trying to ruin a man’s life, but I’m not going to have some of our kids. And I’ve got to answer to the public. I’m a grandparent and a father and I want to know what’s out here,” said former Yankton Police Chief, Duane Heeney said in 2007.

He most recently made headlines in 2019 when Sioux Falls Police found Stark driving around a Walmart parking lot with his pants down.