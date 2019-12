VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A 71-year-old Vermillion man is dead following a rollover Monday afternoon.

Vermillion Police say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dakota and Main Street. On social media, officers were asking people to stay away from the area as they investigated the crash.

Authorities say the driver was pulled from the wreckage, but he did not survive.

Vermillion Police are working with Highway Patrol to look into the cause.