SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Livestock is filling the arena at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

This week’s event will feature people of all ages showing cattle, sheep, goats and swine.

Lily Cody has been preparing her heifer, Rosie, for this big moment for the past few months.

“Last year was my first year showing,” said Cody. “I’m a little nervous but it’s fun.”

A part of getting the cattle ready is grooming them. Cruz Michael Willard is blowing his heifer, Hermine, to make sure she’s looking her best for the judges.

“First we kind of bring our stuff over here and wash them and kind of get their bedding ready and at show time, it’s go time, and we’ve got to get them nice looking, blow them, wash them, all that stuff,” said Willard.

There will be over 1,000 exhibitors making their way into the show ring here at the Sioux Empire livestock show. They are coming from all across the country.

“This week actually brings in an estimated $3 million impact to the Sioux Falls area, so it’s more than just the Sioux Falls community that attends it,” said Brooke Hendrickx, agribusiness manager for the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the show manager for the Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

But it’s more than just an economic impact. It also brings the city back to its roots in agriculture.

“As you know, we are a city among many that was built on agriculture and it’s great to instill those roots in our future and the progress that Sioux Falls is going to have in the future, not only with agriculture but also the city itself,” said Hendrickx.

The show is free to the public.

“It’s a great event to come to and connect with the youth and the parents of agriculture. Don’t be shy, ask them questions and they will tell you the whole story about the calf in front of you or even their operation back home,” said Hendrickx.

Whether you’re attending the show as a spectator, or a showman, take the advice of this young showman and watch out for the livestock.

“Don’t get stepped on,” said Willard.

The show and livestock judging events are running from now until Sunday.