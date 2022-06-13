SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A security breach is impacting hundreds of Avera patients according to MCG Health, one of Avera’s vendors.

According to the health system, on March 25 an unauthorized party was able to access the emails, birth dates, addresses, social security numbers, emails and other personal information of 700 patients. MCG is working with law enforcement and a forensic investigation firm to investigate the breach.

Avera Health patients will be contacted via letter from MCG if their information was impacted.

If you have suspicions about your account activity or questions about what to do next, MCG has set up a toll-free number to call: 1-866-475-7221.