SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Perhaps slower than we’d like but still just as surely, the weather is changing. Springtime can bring about any kind of weather, and as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of KELOLAND TV this year, we’re looking back at some of the coverage we’ve brought you on topics related to this season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Back in March 1969 in eastern South Dakota, the weather was quite comfortable, and it was a similar story in March 1986 in Sioux Falls.

Still there is, of course, always the possibility of windy weather; we brought you a particularly dramatic example of tumbleweeds gathering at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls back in March 1977. And as much as we might prefer otherwise, just because it’s April or May doesn’t mean we won’t see snow.

“It was time to break out the shovel many no doubt had put away for the winter,” KELOLAND’s Perry Groten said in April 1986. “Heavy, wet snow made for slow going on the sidewalks and a slushy drive on the roads, making many thankful for their four-wheel drive or their four feet.”