SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person six miles west of Reliance, South Dakota, on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety says a Kenworth semi-tractor trailer blew a tire while traveling in the driving lane. The semi driver slowed down to pull over on the shoulder, when a Toyota Highlander, which was also in the driving lane, ran into the trailer of the semi.

The driver of the Toyota, a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.