70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October 28 stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police provided an update Wednesday morning on the stabbing that happened on October 28.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says one of the victims died Tuesday in a hospital from injuries sustained in the stabbing.

The man has been identified as 70-year-old James Robert McCord. Clemens says the death will be ruled as a homicide. Clemens says two other victims in the stabbing are doing “OK”.

The suspect in the stabbing, 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer, Jr., was shot and killed by law enforcement after a standoff.