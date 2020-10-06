7-year-old killed by gunshot in southwest Minnesota

The Pipestone County sheriff says a 7-year-old Jasper boy was killed by a single gunshot wound on September 30th.

When authorities were called to an apartment in Jasper, Minnesota, shortly before 6 p.m., they found the child dead in the home.

Several agencies are investigating the death, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The sheriff says the public is not in any danger and calls the death “a tragic set of circumstances.” No one has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.