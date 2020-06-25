7-year-old girl conquering push-up challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 7-year-old, Calla McGrath is showing people in Rapid City what she’s made of.

The little girl was challenged to do 22 push-ups every day for 22 days. It’s for the program Mission 22, which promotes suicide prevention and awareness for veterans nationwide. Today, she was joined by the Rapid City Police Department, Fire Department, and Chris Cooper, the state leader for Mission 22.

“It really brought a tear to my eye that someone at 7-years-old is just willing to do so much to help those who are struggling,” Chris Cooper, State Leader for Mission 22, said.

The event was held at The Rushmore Mall in Rapid City where the Rapid City Police and Fire Department are hosting their Guns and Hoses blood drive.