GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service (NWS) says seven tornadoes touched down in the May 30 storms, including an EF3 tornado in Deuel County.

The areas hit by the Memorial Day afternoon storm are the same areas that were hit hard by the derecho and tornadoes on May 12.

Tornado #1 – EF3 in Deuel County

According to a review from the NWS, the EF3 tornado in Deuel County was on the ground from 2:45 – 2:58 p.m. CT. It started 5 miles south of Goodwin and ended one mile north of Tunerville. Officials estimate that peak wind speeds reached 140 miles per hour after it destroyed a transmission tower.

The NWS says “a grain bin was ripped from the base and tossed a mile to the northeast, a farmstead lost several outbuildings and sustained damage to the home, and a transmission tower was completely twisted and collapsed.”

10.15 miles | 100 yards | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 2:48pm | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Tornado #2 – EF2 in Deuel County

The second tornado in Deuel County has been rated as an EF2. Officials estimate it was on the ground for 11.9 miles, starting 8 miles northeast of Estelline and ending 2 miles southeast of Altamont.

The tornado was on the ground from 2:41 – 2:53 p.m. CT

The NWS says “a farmstead had one destroyed and one partially destroyed stave silo, a severely damaged barn, and a grain bin that was tossed a quarter mile to the northeast. At least 4 other farmsteads were damaged along the tornado’s path.”

EF2 | 11.9 miles | 150 yards | Courtesy NWS

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 2:46 p.m. | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Tornado #3 – EF1 in Deuel County

A third tornado was reported in Deuel County, just 3 miles northwest of Clear Lake. Officials say this tornado was on the ground for less than a minute, and it traveled approximately .43 miles.

Surveyors say a clear path was observed through a grove of trees, and farm machinery was tossed.

Tornado #3 path | Courtesy NWS

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 2:50pm Damage as seen on the NWS | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Tornado #4 – EF1 in Grant County

The National Weather Service says a fourth tornado was confirmed in Grant County. Officials say it was on the ground for 5 minutes, and it traveled from southwest La Bolt to northwest of Albee. It traveled approximately 10.31 miles.

A surveyor reports a farmstead had a roof ripped off a barn, damage to a machine shed, a destroyed stave silo, and a dented grain bin; the home had debris pierced through walls, roof panels ripped off and broken windows. Another residence had half a barn roof ripped off and tossed a quarter mile to the northeast. Power poles were snapped at the base.

Tornado #4 path in Grant County | Courtesy NWS

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 3:05pm | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Damage as seen on the NWS survey | Courtesy NWS

Tornado #5 – EF0 in Hamlin County

The NWS says a smaller tornado was on the ground around 2:30 p.m. CT in Hamlin County 4 miles northeast of Stone Bridge.

Officials say an eyewitness saw the tornado briefly touchdown, and only minor damage to a shed was reported.

Tornado #5 path | Courtesy NWS

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 2:30 p.m. | Courtesy NWS

Tornado #6 – EF1 in Big Stone County

Officials say a 6th tornado has been confirmed in Big Stone County, Minnesota. It was on the ground for 2 minutes from 3:36 to 3:38 p.m. It traveled for 2 miles south of Artichoke, Minnesota.

Officials say a storm chaser documented the brief touchdown. Two farmsteads reported damage.

Tornado #6 path | Courtesy NWS

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 3:38 p.m. | Courtesy NWS

A tornado south of Artichoke, MN Monday afternoon. Image courtesy of Jason Bednar

Tornado #7 – EF1 in Grant County

The NWS says a 7th tornado has been confirmed in Grant County. It was on the ground for 4.45 miles north of Albee and ended 5 miles southeast of Milbank.

Surveyors report mangled trees, snapped and uprooted trees, damaged a dairy barn, and tore off a quarter of the roof of a house.