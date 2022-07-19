SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night.

Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old.

In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a court date.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks throughout the city.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are:

– Aldi Inc., 5105 E Arrowhead Pkwy.

– Neon Casino, 4101 E 10th St.

– Get N Go, 1200 E 10th St

– Pump’ N Pak, 5108 N Cliff Ave.

– Shop’ N Cart Northeast, 2701 E 6th St

– India Bazaar, 3212 E 10th St.

– Smokin’ Deals, 1604 E 10th St.