7 people injured in Sunday morning crash

Seven people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Sioux Falls.

Authorities responded to the two vehicle crash at East 8th Street and its intersection with North Cliff Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say that their early investigation shows that a Nissan Armada was traveling south on Cliff Ave approaching 8th St when a Kia Soul collided with the Nissan.

Both vehicles lost control and the Kia crashed into a utility pole and traffic signal.

The four people in the Kia were transported by ambulance with serious injuries. The three people in the Nissan were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they believe alcohol and speed are probably factors in the crash and charges are likely.