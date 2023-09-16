SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new members were inducted into two South Dakota Extension 4-H halls of fame on Sept. 3 during the state fair.

The inductees into the SDSU 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame are: Marty Warns, Lake County; Bill and LaDonna Hupp, Beadle County; Ida Marie Snorteland, Butte/Lawrence counties; and Marilyn Hespe, Butte County.

The inductees into the SDSU Extension 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame are: Terry Wendt, Brookings County; and Jim Slunecka, Faulk County.

The volunteers were selected for their contributions to 4-H.