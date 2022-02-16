SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A seven-hour standoff on the east side of Sioux Falls ended with a man’s arrest.
The incident started around 11 a.m. Tuesday as the Minnehaha County Task Force was trying to find a wanted man who was along South Charlotte Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Investigators say the suspect threatened law enforcement and shoved a butcher knife through a door.
Sioux Falls SWAT was called in to help with the situation.
Then just after 6 p.m., authorities went inside the home and arrested 40-year-old Alfred Eagle Deer, Jr. He was on parole and wanted in connection with a recent assault.
Police say he threatened people in a car with a machete. Two of the victims in the car were children.