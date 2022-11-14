LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Centerville, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls last Tuesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.

Officials say the SUV started on fire.

The driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Jerry Null, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of the semi-truck were not hurt.

All three individuals were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.