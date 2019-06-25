69-year-old man dies in crash near Elkton

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit with a semi truck hauling gravel on Monday afternoon near Elkton. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the 69-year-old man was in a pickup truck heading west on Highway 13 when it made a U-turn. The truck crossed the centerline into the west lane and collided with the semi. 

The man in the pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was also a 69-year-old man, who was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. 

The names of the people involved won’t be released until notification of family members. 

The crash is under investigation. 
 

