69-year-old dies after being hit on 12th Street Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 69-year-old man has died after being hit by a Jeep Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police said the man was trying to cross West 12th Street near Williams Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital for injuries considered non-life threatening.

He died at the hospital.

The Jeep was heading east on 12th Street.

Police say there were no immediate charges for the driver. An investigation is on-going.

The name is being held pending notification of family.