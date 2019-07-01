68-year-old man rescued from Big Sioux River near Jefferson Sunday

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A 68-year-old Iowa man was rescued from the Big Sioux River just north of the Jefferson Bridge in southwest Plymouth County Sunday night. 

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire officials found Steven Sands, of Chatsworth, chest deep in the river. People passing by were able to get a rope to Sands and contacted the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Sands may have been in the water for up to eight hours. Sands was sent to a hospital in Sioux City and his condition is unknown.

