68-year-old man dies in ATV crash

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) – An Alcester man died from injuries sustained in an ATV crash earlier this week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says on Monday, Thomas Sailor, 68, was traveling westbound on 301st Street near the intersection with 478th Avenue when he lost control of the ATV. The vehicle partially rolled before coming to rest in the north ditch.

Sailor was thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threating injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Hawarden, Iowa, before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.