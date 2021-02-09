68-year-old man arrested in connection with recent suspicious fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 68-year-old man has been arrested in connection with multiple recent suspicious fires in Rapid City.

Authorities say Raymond Andrzejewski is responsible for multiple fires that took place in the area of West Boulevard.

After investigating, authorities say Andrzejewski is responsible for these suspicious fires:

12/6/2020 garage fire in the 1000 block of W. Blvd.

12/6/2020 garage fire in the 1000 block of South St.

12/31/2020 freight room fire at 1018 11th St.

1/23/2021 garage fire in the 1000 block of 12th St.

Andrzejewski is facing one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of Second Degree Arson charges.

The RCPD Criminal Investigations Division anticipates additional criminal offenses to be pending for Andrzejewski as the active investigation into the additional suspicious fire incidents continues.