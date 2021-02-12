67-year-old woman scammed out $7,000 worth of Bitcoin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 67-year-old Sioux Falls woman lost $7,000 to a scam involving Bitcoin, authorities announced on Friday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said a 67-year-old woman struck up a friendship with someone on Facebook. After a few months, the suspect asked the woman to send Bitcoin.

Clemens said there are a few Bitcoin kiosks in Sioux Falls and the woman ending up sending around $7,000 worth of Bitcoin to the Facebook friend.

Clemens said Bitcoin money is pretty much untraceable. He said when people are asking for payment in Bitcoin, that should be a red flag.

He said scams involving Bitcoin are likely to continue.