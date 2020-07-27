67-year-old man dies while unloading his boat

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 67-year-old man has died after he went into the Missouri River while unloading his boat Monday morning.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s office says David Lee Braun was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say Braun went into the water to catch his boat after it got away from him.

A diver found Braun’s body about 15 yards from the ramp.

This is the second person who died in the Fort Pierre area of the Missouri River this month.

On July 3rd, 37-year-old Lee Weber jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. His body was found several days later.