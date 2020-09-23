67 year-old dies from injuries in three-vehicle crash

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 67 year-old Jerry Ellerman was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries from a three-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to the highway patrol, Ellerman was in a 1997 Toyota 4Runner going east on South Dakota Highway 36. He stopped at the stop sign located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 79 and 36. His vehicle entered the intersection and turned to go north on Highway 79 where it collided with a 2009 Toyota Rav4 XLE heading south. The Rav4 rolled.

A southbound 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup then struck both of the two other vehicles.

Susan Boyd of Rapid City was the 56-year-old driver of the 2009 Toyota Rav4 XLE. She suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital.

20 year-old Dylan Von Waldron of Box Elder was the pickup driver and he was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts.