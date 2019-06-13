Skip to content
Local News
Temperatures heating up in KELOLAND
Men identified in fatal crash in Brookings County
Hamlin County crash, one person hospitalized
Minneapolis church expelled over support of gay marriage
Medical helicopter crash in Brainerd kills nurse and pilot
Excessive heat warning issued in KELOLAND
Aging S.D. dams creating potential for destruction
Saturday Boredom Busters: June 29th
Eye on KELOLAND: Legion’s Lineage
TenHaken discusses 2020-2024 capital program
Sioux Falls Oxford House in need of volunteers Saturday
FEMA continues to make its way through South Dakota
KELOLAND fans cheering on US women in World Cup
Will fireworks still be around in the coming years?
Capitol News Bureau
South Dakota Supreme Court ruled against legislators
South Dakota roads suffered widespread damages
State AG declines legislators’ request that he halt South Dakota broadband grants
South Dakota shifting its plan for community transit subsidies
AG won’t say how Deadwood drinking measure might affect tribal casinos
Investigates
Tobias Ritesman accused of violating bond conditions
Former deputy warden sues SD Department of Corrections
School bus fires happen daily; how to stop them from turning deadly
Man accused of stalking Sioux Falls Mayor “Sovereign National”
No time to wait
Your Money Matters
New programs to bring in employees
Career site ranks Augie second in the nation for graduates getting jobs
First-place driver of upcoming race to win Huset’s Speedway
Lawsuit accuses Sanford Health and doctor of fraud
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers
HealthBeat
Competing for blood
Sanford Health doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries defrauding the federal government out of tens of millions of dollars
Lawsuit accuses Sanford Health and doctor of fraud
Sanford Health, UnityPoint Health announce plans to merge
Fighting the bugs
Sports
Pat Mahomes inducted into Canaries Hall of Fame
Friday night scoreboard – June 28th
KELOLAND fans cheering on US women in World Cup
Hartford woman volunteering at MLB All-Star Game
Hartford woman heading to Cleveland for MLB All-Star festivities
National
Charter renewed for Colorado school where shooting happened
Hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive
Tens of thousands join gay pride parades around the world
Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies
Oregon Republican senators end walkout over carbon bill
