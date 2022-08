SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-90 near Humboldt.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in a construction zone when it crossed the center line and crashed into a car driving east.

The 66-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was wearing a helmet. The 57-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.