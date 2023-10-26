CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Custer County on Wednesday evening.

The Department of Public Safety says a Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A near mile marker 33. The Ford was negotiating a left curve, slid on the slick road, entered the oncoming lane and struck an oncoming Porsche 911.

The Ford spun around and came to rest on the highway way. The Porsche entered the ditch and came to rest against a tree.

The 66-year-old male driver of the Porsche was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.