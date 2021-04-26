$6,500 in fundraising money gone in stolen vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is asking for your help to try and find his SUV that was stolen last night.



A stolen vehicle is bad enough, but it gets much worse. Inside was thousands of dollars he raised during a fundraiser to help a family member who suffered a stroke last month and is still in the hospital.

“The turnout was amazing,” Matt Buck said.

Matt Buck organized a huge fundraiser at the Safari Bar and Grill in Renner yesterday afternoon.

Serena Campbell, who is a server at Safari, helped out.

“Probably the biggest turnout since we started doing the fundraisers,” Serena Campbell said.

“People were just ecstatic about giving money to a great cause for my family member who is going through a really really really rough time right now,” Buck said.

They raised a total of $6,500, but it was all for not.

Because last night while Buck was dropping off his son’s backpack at his mom’s house in the area of 26th Street and 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls, someone stole his vehicle along with the $6,500 inside of it.

“My son said how’d you get here and I said what are you talking about, and I just started shaking,” Buck said.

Buck says it’s gut wrenching and knows he made a mistake by leaving his SUV running, but he was only in the house less than a minute.

He wants you to take a good look at this picture.

It’s his 2003 Chevy Suburban that was stolen. One identifying feature is a back hubcap cover is missing.

“It’s disgusting that somebody would do that, to take somebody’s vehicle and then to find out everything we worked so hard for yesterday is gone in a matter of seconds,” Serena Campbell said.

Campbell says if the person who stole Buck’s vehicle sees this story, she has a message for them.

“Just give everything back you know give all the belongings give the vehicle back give the money back be a better person so his family isn’t stressed any more than they are already stressed,” Campbell said.

Buck has filed a police report. In the meantime, he’s also set up a GoFundMe account to try and raise some of the money back.



If you’d like to help him out click here for the GoFundMe.