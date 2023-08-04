CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 65-year-old died in a Rapid City hospital Thursday after a motorcycle crash earlier in the week.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road, in Custer State Park, on Monday. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and was separated from the bike.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later passed away from his injuries, officials say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.