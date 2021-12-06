65-year-old inmate dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota state prison inmate has died.
65-year-old Durke Pace passed away at a Sioux Falls hospital on December 6 of natural causes.
Pace was serving a life sentence for first degree murder from Fall River County.
