65 combined years of soccer and friendship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls includes many people who have seen their lives or the lives of their kids impacted by the game of soccer. Two women who together have more than six decades of dedication to soccer in this community are retiring.

The Sioux Falls Soccer Association began in 1981, and it’s now known as Dakota Alliance Soccer Club. Jean Bowar was asked to join the organization in 1989 as an administrator.

“I was asked to get on the board of directors, and I did that,” Bowar said. “And then when they decided we needed to have an office for coaches and where we actually did our work. They asked if I would do that.”

Five years later she asked her good friend Jan to come join her at the organization.

“I don’t know what I was thinking at the time. I think I bribed you with something,” Jan VandenBos and Jean Bowar said.

For the last 30 years, the two have worked together. They have spent lots of long days and nights in tandem, keeping each other moving forward.

“I do remember sleeping underneath my desk for a couple hours one time because I just had hit my wall and I knew if I went home I wouldn’t come back,” VandenBos said.

Coworkers lovingly dubbed them “Thema and Louise,” a pair whose influence can be felt throughout the community.

“You know, at the end of the day, they’ve affected so many different generations of kids,” Frank Gurnick, Director of Soccer Operations said.

Each say they’ll miss the people and the relationships they have built.

“I just hope that we’ve left a good enough legacy that they will continue to put the kids first,” Bowar said.

Dakota Alliance Soccer Club is planning on expanding with new programs for kids.