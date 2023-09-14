CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the Nebraska woman who died in a single-vehicle crash near Wagner Sunday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety officials, a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on 299th Street when the 63-year-old driver lost control on the gravel road. The release from DPS says the vehicle began to yaw, went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, Jacqueline Murphy, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Murphy sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.