KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in western South Dakota are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 63-year-old man was traveling on South Dakota Highway 40 east of Keystone when his vehicle left the road, entered the ditch and rolled. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say he was the only one in the vehicle.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.