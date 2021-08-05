63-year-old man identified as person killed in Pennington County crash

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash that involved three motorcycles on Saturday morning near Keystone has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says one of the motorcycles didn’t make a curve and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another bike. The first motorcycle then went into the ditch and hit another bike that was unoccupied and parked in the shoulder.

63-year-old Keith Schroeder was killed in the crash. Another person suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.