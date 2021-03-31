63-year-old inmate found unresponsive in Pennington County Jail

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has died.

According to authorities, Pennington County Correctional Officers found an inmate unresponsive inside his cell around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and began life-saving efforts. The inmate was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 63-year-old man was being held on state charges. His name is not being released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.