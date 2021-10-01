$620-million Powerball jackpot ‘a pursuit of a dream’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If you dropped a couple of dollars into a Powerball office pool today, you’re not alone. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $620-million, the tenth-largest amount ever in the U.S.

The Powerball jackpot has to reach a certain threshold before Terry Knight purchases any tickets.

“About $250-million, nothing extravagant, but enough to live off of,” Knight said.

So $620-million is plenty extravagant.

“That’s kind of crazy, I’ve never seen it that high before,” Knight said.

Stores like Lewis expect the lines to keep growing the closer we get to Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

“I think it is probably a pursuit of a dream there and people are anticipating that big win and you can’t win if you don’t play,” Lewis Drug customer service rep Dan Herold said.

Knight doesn’t play any lucky numbers.

“Let the computer take it. It’s just all random luck anyway. If I continually played the same numbers I’d probably never win, so I have a better chance of winning it this way,” Knight said.

It’s a strategy that’s paid off with smaller jackpot wins for Knight.

“Four bucks here, six bucks here, nothing over twenty bucks, usually,” Knight said.

Past payoffs that keep him playing for a fortune in the future.

“It’s like the perfect golf shot, you play golf for a long enough time, you hit that one shot, oh, okay, I’ll come back this week,” Knight said.

For players like Knight, the perfect shot lies in a one-in-292 million shot at going for all that green.

It’s been nearly four months since someone has won the Powerball grand prize. Since that time, Powerball has added a new game, called Double-Play, where you can boost your winnings with the purchase of a $4 ticket.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for results of Saturday night’s drawing.