HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Friday.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street.

The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.

The 62-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.