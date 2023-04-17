BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Brookings County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2004 Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on 457th Avenue near 218th Street and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.