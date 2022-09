SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls will be removing a bridge in the northeastern part of the city on Tuesday.

The contractor will removing the 60th Street N bridge over Interstate 229. The work means I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions for about three days.

Drivers will be detoured to other exits off of I-90.

The $6.5 million project is expected to be complete in August of next year.