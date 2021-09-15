605 dialing requirement coming soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re not using the 605 area code to make local calls in South Dakota, now is a good time to start.

South Dakotans will want to get in the habit of dialing some extra digits when they make local calls.

“So you need to make sure you put 605 in front of all your South Dakota numbers,” South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said.

South Dakotans aren’t the only ones affected.

This all stems from the FCC’s plan to establish 988 as a new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16th of next year.

The ten-digit dialing requirement in South Dakota will be implemented by telephone providers beginning October 24th of this year through July 15th.

“So if you don’t use the area code of 605 and your provider has already converted your phone call will not go through,” Fiegen said.

Sioux Falls resident Elizabeth Zokaites says the requirement may help avoid some confusion.

“Sometimes I’ll dial and it says I need to add 605. Sometimes I add 605 and it says I don’t need it, so really I think it will simplify things,” Sioux Falls resident Elizabeth Zokaites said.

There’s a way for you to be proactive right now. Go through the contact list in your phone and make sure there’s a 605 in front of the numbers.

But that’s not all you can do.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristi Fiegen wants you to help spread the word.

“We are asking all South Dakotans to educate your neighbors, and your friends and your grandparents,” Fiegen said.

Other devices that may need to be reprogrammed to complete ten-digit numbers include life safety systems and security systems.

Keep in mind you will need to dial “1 605” if you’re making a long distance call on a landline.