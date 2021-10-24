605 dialing requirement begins Sunday for local calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting today, you’ll need to dial the 605 area code to make local calls in South Dakota, otherwise, your call might not go through.

The requirement is part of the FCC’s plan to establish 988 as the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by next summer.

The change affects 82 area codes in 36 states, including South Dakota.

So if you haven’t done so already, go through the contact list in your phone and make sure there’s a 605 in front of the numbers. Other devices that may need to be reprogrammed to complete ten-digit numbers include life safety systems or medical monitoring devices and security systems.