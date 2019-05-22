600 volunteers signed up for Sanford International; 600 more wanted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work is already underway for this year’s Sanford International golf tournament coming up in September.

Organizers are excited to announce that more than 600 people have signed up to volunteer for the PGA Tour Champions event. The overall goal is to reach 1,200 volunteers.

Erinn Coe volunteered on the media team last year and liked it so much, she’s returning for the second annual tournament.

“Just met a lot of really great people. It was a really good experience and I’m excited to come back,” Coe said.

If you’d like to sign up to be a Sanford International volunteer, learn more here.

