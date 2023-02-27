LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Harrisburg last Monday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, a 2022 Kia Seltos was northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 271st Street.

The Kia collided with a 2019 Lexus ES 350, which was westbound on 271st Street.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The 60-year-old driver of the Kia, Vicki Lingor, died as a result of her injuries. Officials say her seatbelt use is currently under investigation.

The 52-year-old driver of the Lexus suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.