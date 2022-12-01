SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said.

Police said a security camera at a construction site caught a license plate number that led to a search warrant of Hood’s home where more than $80,000 in building materials was found. Clemens said some of the construction site thefts had not been reported to police.

Hood would go to the construction sites around 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the morning to steal items and would sell the materials through Facebook, police say.