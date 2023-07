SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 60-year-old Department of Corrections prison offender has died.

This is the fifth DOC inmate to die in July 2023.

The DOC said Samuel Boston, serving a life sentence for second-degree murder from Custer County, died at a Sioux Falls hospital on Saturday, July 29.

Causes of inmate death are not often listed by the DOC, with the exception of executions and occasional presumed suicides.Since 1999, the DOC newsroom has announced 178 inmate deaths.