SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –After a long and wet winter, with above normal snowfall, this spring is shaping up to be a different story.

This map is the precipitation difference compared to normal. It is the 60-day anomaly map so this starts on March 23rd through last night.



The areas in white match up with normal precipitation rates.

The greens and blues are above normal. That covers much of western, north central, and northeastern KELOLAND.

The browns and reds are below normal precipitation in the 60 day period. That area covers south central and south eastern KELOLAND.

If we take a look at some of the numbers we can see just how far above or below normal we are precipitation wise in KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls is about two and a half inches below normal.

Aberdeen is just about an inch over normal.

Pierre is just slightly below for March 23rd through yesterday.

Rapid City is just over an inch and a half over normal precipitation.

With the current seven-day forecast there is very little relief in the areas that need the moisture.