6-year-old in Marshall, MN dies due to COVID-19 complications

MARSHALL, M.N. (KELO) — State health officials say a young child from Marshall, Minnesota has died of COVID-19 complications.

According to an obituary, 6-year old Week Day died Sunday at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams says the child was a first-grader at Park Side Elementary.

Williams says crisis team members will be on hand at the school to support those in need.

According to the school district, 22 students and staff are in quarantine at the elementary school. Williams says they are following guidelines from state health officials and will continue in-person instruction.

