HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — A six-year-old boy died in an ATV crash in northeastern Nebraska Saturday morning.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says it received a crash report at 10:49 a.m. at a farm northwest of Hartington, Nebraska. Authorities say an ATV had driven over an embankment and flipped on top of the operator, a six-year-old boy.

The boy was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he was pronounced dead.