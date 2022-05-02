SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six teachers have been named Regional Teachers of the Year, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.

A state-wide panel will select one of the six teachers as the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year, according to the news release.

The regional winners are: Region 1 – Alyssa Cassels, 5-12 band instructor, Deuel School District; Region 2 –Deb Jensen, kindergarten, Viborg-Hurley School District ; Region 3 – Loretta Knodel, third grade, Avon School District; Region 4 – Jennifer Weishaar, first grade, Aberdeen School District; Region 5 – Jennifer Macziewski, K-1 Primary, Rapid City Area Schools.

May 2-6 is Teacher Appreciation Week.

“We’ve recently had several schools and individual teachers recognized for their excellence in education. You make South Dakota proud, and not just for these accomplishments,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in the DOE news release. “We are proud because our teachers are giving their all to help the next generation reach higher and dream bigger.”