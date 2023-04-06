SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six men from Sioux Falls are accused of trying to entice a child online.

The men range in age from 21 to 33 years old.

Those charged include:

  • Cole Bogen Bettin, age 27
  • Joshua David Catron, age 33
  • Jayden Debevec, age 28
  • Kody William Konechne, age 21
  • Michael Valleck, age 32
  • Jonah Earl Severson, age 23

This was part of a joint investigation between federal, state and local law enforcement. The operation ran from March 3 – 8.

If convicted, each suspect faces a mandatory minimum of ten years behind bars.